Old 14 Minutes Ago
Default XH/WH engine parts
Asking Price: $12345
Condition: New
Location: Brisbane
I have a box full of New parts to suit either XH Commander or WH Grand Cherokee V6 Merc diesel and wheels sensors too. Most are new in their packaging.
PM or text me if you're interested or I'll do a good price for the job lot.
"A special price to you my friend!"

- 4 x Glow plugs, genuine Merc OEM part + 2 used but working. $80 the lot
photo 20170108_152259_zpsmkn2c53g.jpg
- 1 x new air filter + one used but in excellent condition. $40 the lot
photo 20170108_152407_zpswplifpja.jpg
- 1 x new fuel filter, genuine Merc OEM part. $40
photo 20170108_152046_zpsivsroxpm.jpg
- 5 x oil filters, genuine Merc OEM part. $25 ea or $100 for the lot
photo 20170108_152007_zpsxdg0os1a.jpg
- 2 x new idler pulley for serpentine belt, genuine Merc OEM part. $40 ea.
photo 20170108_151753_zps75y3euee.jpg
- 1 x used serpentine belt, used but an excellent spare when touring. $20
photo 20170108_151825_zpsaj0tbzhb.jpg
- 1 x New Mopar front L/H diff drive shaft seal Part #1-52111338AC. $10
photo 20170108_160751_zpsb2uc3lhu.jpg
- 1 full set of Ceramic brake pads (front & Rear) used about half worn. $50
photo 20170108_151927_zpsh6zyios9.jpg
- 2 x steering tie rod arms, 1 new & 1 used but perfect condition. $50
photo 20170108_160507_zpsvxt1edze.jpg
- 2 x new Mopar rear wheel sensors. $50 ea or $80 the pair
photo 20170108_160639_zpsl1pipfzu.jpg
- 6 x used Mopar front wheel sensors $20 the lot
photo 20170108_160854_zpsavzjj5al.jpg
Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!
