Whats your back up? I have had my WG CRD for almost 10 years and live in the bush. I would rather not say how many times it has been off the road (as it is now  more later) but if was not for my back up (Subaru Impreza) I would be a very poor man!



When it breaks you will find it will be at least a week before anybody can look at it. Want to fix it yourself? Thats mostly weekend work. Plus, if you want to save real money you will source your parts from anyone other than Jeep (thanks Poly 4X4).

So, even if I have my local mechanic doing the work I always organize parts  they just dont have the time and inclination to shop around.



Now for todays problem. Broken actuator mechanism for the Ignition. Thanks to Youtube I could workout how to remove the offending bits. Needed an actuator and ignition switch. How much will that be Mr Jeep? About $750 for the actuator and $75 for the switch. Lets try google  Autozone has both for about $80US. If I had to get it repaired I reckon it would be about two grand all up.



