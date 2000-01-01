I have had my WG CRD for almost 10 years and live in the bush. I would rather not say how many times it has been off the road (as it is now more later) but if was not for my back up (Subaru Impreza) I would be a very poor man!
When it breaks you will find it will be at least a week before anybody can look at it. Want to fix it yourself? Thats mostly weekend work. Plus, if you want to save real money you will source your parts from anyone other than Jeep (thanks Poly 4X4).
So, even if I have my local mechanic doing the work I always organize parts they just dont have the time and inclination to shop around.
Now for todays problem. Broken actuator mechanism for the Ignition. Thanks to Youtube I could workout how to remove the offending bits. Needed an actuator and ignition switch. How much will that be Mr Jeep? About $750 for the actuator and $75 for the switch. Lets try google Autozone has both for about $80US. If I had to get it repaired I reckon it would be about two grand all up.
So nice to have all the time you need with a back up vehicle.