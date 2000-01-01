 Whats your back up? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
lekie
Join Date: Jun 2009
Default Whats your back up?
I have had my WG CRD for almost 10 years and live in the bush. I would rather not say how many times it has been off the road (as it is now  more later) but if was not for my back up (Subaru Impreza) I would be a very poor man!

When it breaks you will find it will be at least a week before anybody can look at it. Want to fix it yourself? Thats mostly weekend work. Plus, if you want to save real money you will source your parts from anyone other than Jeep (thanks Poly 4X4).
So, even if I have my local mechanic doing the work I always organize parts  they just dont have the time and inclination to shop around.

Now for todays problem. Broken actuator mechanism for the Ignition. Thanks to Youtube I could workout how to remove the offending bits. Needed an actuator and ignition switch. How much will that be Mr Jeep? About $750 for the actuator and $75 for the switch. Lets try google  Autozone has both for about $80US. If I had to get it repaired I reckon it would be about two grand all up.

So nice to have all the time you need with a back up vehicle.

  #2  
Old 56 Minutes Ago
Classic Boy's Avatar
Classic Boy
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Central Vic
Default
I keep our old family KIA people mover with all the passenger seats removed fully registered and insured, parked in the back of the carport only for 2 reasons one is because my daughter drives a WG Grand Cherokee and it has been somewhat typical, that is unreliable and because she works shift work as a nurse she can take the KIA for her work commute anytime her jeep plays up, she always leaves me the jeep to fix.

The second reason I keep it is, because I like to ago to the big victorian swap meets like at ballarat and bendigo and find the empty cavernous people mover is great for carrying all the things I buy.

I do less than 500kms per year in the KIA and she does around 5000kms a year in it.
The KIA is 17 years old this year and absolutely bulletproof only ever serviced, no faults, or breakdowns and never needed a recall ever..
  #3  
Old 52 Minutes Ago
Hoobz's Avatar
Hoobz
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Geelong. Vic.
Default
My WG 'is' the back up spare vehicle...

...but that's not going to work for a while after what I just did to it
Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.
