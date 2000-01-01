extra power socket locations? hey guys i want to put some power sockets in for the kids to charge their gadgets while away from home in our JKU. In my Patrol i had dual flush mount USB sockets on each side of the centre console (rear) so they each had two sockets each. this worked really well.



my question is - is the centre console able to house flush mount sockets or is the space limited underneath? I can go the socket with it's own casing but would prefer to cut the console and flush mount it.



