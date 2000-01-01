 93 XJ Transfer Case issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default 93 XJ Transfer Case issue
Okay so I just bought this 93 XJ about 3 weeks ago. I've taken it offroad maybe 6 times. The past couple days it hasn't been doing very good for me. The front left wheel has a hum after I get up and above about 65. (I'm going to assume is the wheel bearing.) The 4 hi only works when it wants too. Sometimes it'll will just come out of 4 hi and grind. But the 4 lo works perfectly fine. It seems the slightest bump will pop it out of 4 hi. Any suggestions? Because I do not have the money to drop on a new transfer case. And so far I am truly in love with my XJ. After all its my first jeep.

and others!

Linkage adjustment is pretty easy once you have had a go once.
