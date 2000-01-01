Transmission Leak The tranny is leaking I only paid $3500 a couple of years ago about 7000 klm I noticed when I got to Brisbane a few weeks ago I was down about 300ml and didn't like the last few k of the trip filled it up all good I checked for leaks but couldn't see anything lying underneath in my mothers driveway sump gasket was dry anyway had no issues during my Brisbane adventure went to the auto trans mob that fixed it they gone closed bummer anyway home now

I think it might be the trans cooler lines I need to go buy 15 mins of hoist time down the road to get a better look

anyone had tranny cooler line experience I looked on ebay no lines can they be crimped and remade? I will try and have another look tomorrow but really need to get up on the hoist for a good look

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING!