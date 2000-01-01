TJ Parts!!!
Asking Price: $180+postage for the lot or see below for individual prices
Condition: New and Used
Location: Perth, Ocean Reef 6027
Surplus to my needs. Happy to answer all questions and provide pics upon request.
ITEM: OEM Soft Top Bow Brackets - Pair Left & Right
TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ
CONDITION: Used in Perfect Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 plus postage
OEM Part #55175802 & 55175803. These attach to the stock rollbar just behind the front seats. includes rollbar mounting bolts
ITEM: Magna-Pure Power Steering/Transmission Filter
TO SUIT: TJ
CONDITION: Brand New in Package
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz
Fits all 3/8" applications including stock Jeep PS hoses
ITEM: 36 Tooth Speedo Gear
TO SUIT: TJ
CONDITION: Used in Pristine Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz
to see what ratio this fits visit http://www.morris4x4center.com/jeep-...ears/index.htm
ITEM: NEW OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs (x4)
TO SUIT: TJ
CONDITION: NEW
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
ITEM: OEM Transfer Case Shift Control Bearing
TO SUIT: TJ; OEM part #5014148AA
CONDITION: Used in Good Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz
this is the bearing that fits into the bracket that attaches to the floorpan. includes boot. these commonly wear out after a body lift or a transfer case drop as the angle is usually not corrected or accounted and allows the bearing and plastic link connections to wear out prematurely
ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley
TO SUIT: '00-'02 TJ 4.0L OEM Part # 04854032
CONDITION: Used in Perfect Condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #53030778
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '99-'04 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #4854181
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: Fuel Level Sender w/Float
TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ w/19 gallon tank
CONDITION: Used in perfect working condition
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Oz
ITEM: Gates Radiator Cap #31525
TO SUIT: any TJ
CONDITION: New in Box
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $18 including postage within Oz
ITEM: OEM Factory Accessory Jeep Ashtray for Cupholder
TO SUIT: TJ
CONDITION: New - Never Used
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Oz
Genuine Factory Accessory. fits into the console cupholder
ITEM: OEM Oil Pressure Sending Unit
TO SUIT: '99-'02 TJ 4.0L (3 Pin Flat)
CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz