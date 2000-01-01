





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 1 Hour Ago Rodgebone AJOR Gold Join Date: May 2006 Location: Ocean Reef, Western Australia Age: 53 Posts: 3,855 What Jeep do I drive?: XJ Likes: 2 Liked 29 Times in 19 Posts Rodgebone's Garage TJ Parts Asking Price: $180 or see below for individual prices Condition: new and used Location: Perth - will post within Oz TJ Parts!!!

Asking Price: $180+postage for the lot or see below for individual prices

Condition: New and Used

Location: Perth, Ocean Reef 6027

Surplus to my needs. Happy to answer all questions and provide pics upon request. if you are looking for something that isnt listed please DO NOT ask! . if you want a shipping quote through AusPost send me your full name and address w/post code via pm or email me at



ITEM: OEM Soft Top Bow Brackets - Pair Left & Right

TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ

CONDITION: Used in Perfect Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 plus postage

OEM Part #55175802 & 55175803. These attach to the stock rollbar just behind the front seats. includes rollbar mounting bolts



ITEM: Magna-Pure Power Steering/Transmission Filter

TO SUIT: TJ

CONDITION: Brand New in Package

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz

Fits all 3/8" applications including stock Jeep PS hoses



ITEM: 36 Tooth Speedo Gear

TO SUIT: TJ

CONDITION: Used in Pristine Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Oz

to see what ratio this fits visit



ITEM: NEW OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs (x4)

TO SUIT: TJ

CONDITION: NEW

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz



ITEM: OEM Transfer Case Shift Control Bearing

TO SUIT: TJ; OEM part #5014148AA

CONDITION: Used in Good Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Oz

this is the bearing that fits into the bracket that attaches to the floorpan. includes boot. these commonly wear out after a body lift or a transfer case drop as the angle is usually not corrected or accounted and allows the bearing and plastic link connections to wear out prematurely



ITEM: OEM Water Pump Pulley

TO SUIT: '00-'02 TJ 4.0L OEM Part # 04854032

CONDITION: Used in Perfect Condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postage



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #53030778

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '99-'04 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #4854181

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: Fuel Level Sender w/Float

TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ w/19 gallon tank

CONDITION: Used in perfect working condition

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Oz



ITEM: Gates Radiator Cap #31525

TO SUIT: any TJ

CONDITION: New in Box

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $18 including postage within Oz



ITEM: OEM Factory Accessory Jeep Ashtray for Cupholder

TO SUIT: TJ

CONDITION: New - Never Used

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within Oz

Genuine Factory Accessory. fits into the console cupholder



ITEM: OEM Oil Pressure Sending Unit

TO SUIT: '99-'02 TJ 4.0L (3 Pin Flat)

CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issues

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz Asking Price: $180+postage for the lot or see below for individual pricesCondition: New and UsedLocation: Perth, Ocean Reef 6027Surplus to my needs. Happy to answer all questions and provide pics upon request.. if you want a shipping quote through AusPost send me your full name and address w/post code via pm or email me at Rogertempleton46@yahoo.com.au OR Rodgebone@msn.com ITEM:TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJCONDITION: Used in Perfect ConditionPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 plus postageOEM Part #55175802 & 55175803. These attach to the stock rollbar just behind the front seats. includes rollbar mounting boltsITEM:TO SUIT: TJCONDITION: Brand New in PackagePRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within OzFits all 3/8" applications including stock Jeep PS hosesITEM:TO SUIT: TJCONDITION: Used in Pristine ConditionPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $30 including postage within Ozto see what ratio this fits visit http://www.morris4x4center.com/jeep-...ears/index.htm ITEM:TO SUIT: TJCONDITION: NEWPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within OzITEM:TO SUIT: TJ; OEM part #5014148AACONDITION: Used in Good ConditionPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 including postage within Ozthis is the bearing that fits into the bracket that attaches to the floorpan. includes boot. these commonly wear out after a body lift or a transfer case drop as the angle is usually not corrected or accounted and allows the bearing and plastic link connections to wear out prematurelyITEM:TO SUIT: '00-'02 TJ 4.0L OEM Part # 04854032CONDITION: Used in Perfect ConditionPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $10 + postageITEM:TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #53030778CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance onlyPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Ozset of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4ITEM:TO SUIT: '99-'04 TJ 4.0L Chrysler #4854181CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance onlyPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Ozset of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4ITEM:TO SUIT: '97-'02 TJ w/19 gallon tankCONDITION: Used in perfect working conditionPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within OzITEM:TO SUIT: any TJCONDITION: New in BoxPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $18 including postage within OzITEM:TO SUIT: TJCONDITION: New - Never UsedPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $15 including postage within OzGenuine Factory Accessory. fits into the console cupholderITEM:TO SUIT: '99-'02 TJ 4.0L (3 Pin Flat)CONDITION: Excellent/Used; in good working order. no issuesPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 including postage within Oz __________________

there's Only One

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:04 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.











Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

