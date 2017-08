WH Limited fog lights Hi WH drivers.

I have ordered replacement front fog lights for my WH and was wondering has anyone done this and what needs to be removed to get at them?

I have also ordered LED's to go in them.

Also thanks to Clarky for his heads up regarding a BlueDriver scan tool. I have ordered one and it's on its way.



Thanks in advance

