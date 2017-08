Commander Dash facia bolts x 2 Hello Commander owners,



Do any of you guys have spare dash 2 of the dash facia bolts in your stock piles???

I am looking for a couple as i just bought a Commander & am missing 2.



Love this car!!!



Eddy Hello Commander owners,Do any of you guys have spare dash 2 of the dash facia bolts in your stock piles???I am looking for a couple as i just bought a Commander & am missing 2.Love this car!!!Eddy __________________

White XH Commander Limited