Handbrake adjustment ? On a 2006 Cherokee KJ, is there an adjustment for the handbrake (apart from the rear brakes) ?

I have already adjusted the rear brakes out at each wheel, but I really have to pull in the handbrake, and doesn't seems to work very well.



As per a previous topic I tried to go in reverse, and pull the handbrake a few times quickly, but didn't do anything.

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...=103040&page=2 On a 2006 Cherokee KJ, is there an adjustment for the handbrake (apart from the rear brakes) ?I have already adjusted the rear brakes out at each wheel, but I really have to pull in the handbrake, and doesn't seems to work very well.As per a previous topic I tried to go in reverse, and pull the handbrake a few times quickly, but didn't do anything. Last edited by KJ75; 2 Hours Ago at 04:41 PM .