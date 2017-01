First Up - Recomendations New to Jeep, and my GC.

On my Suzuki GV I added a two inch lift and fantastic Coopers rubber.



Looking for initial mod recommendations to make on my GC.

Keen on a moderate lift 6-10cm and decent rubber, and keen to get thoughts on a diesel Stage 1 tune.



PS what is the EGR delete that I have seen mentioned?



Cheers in advance



Jefferson New to Jeep, and my GC.On my Suzuki GV I added a two inch lift and fantastic Coopers rubber.Looking for initial mod recommendations to make on my GC.Keen on a moderate lift 6-10cm and decent rubber, and keen to get thoughts on a diesel Stage 1 tune.PS what is the EGR delete that I have seen mentioned?Cheers in advanceJefferson __________________

Grand Cherokee CRD 75th Anniversary Edition

Granite Crystal