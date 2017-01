Jeep mechanic for check and tune in Adelaide? Hey everybody.



So i have recently finished my engine swap in my XJ and was wondering who there is in Adelaide for them to have a check over it and give it a tune?

I live south so that would be better but happy to go anywhere for someone reputable.



