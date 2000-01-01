 p0480 code after installing dual battery - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Moshie
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default p0480 code after installing dual battery
Hi All,

First time post sorry if its in the wrong area.

I have a 2012 JKU Manual.
I Installed the uneek 4x4 dual battery today, the instructions looked easy enough. I had to remove the current battery tray which included the Windscreen wiper fluid container, PCM and fuse box. You then cut the plastic battery tray section off and replace it with the metal tray from uneek, the plastic section that holds the windscreen wiper fluid container and PCM gets installed back as it was. Reconnect the connectors to the PCM and reconnect the connectors to the bottom of the fuse box fuse box drops in to the new metal holder and drop in the two batteries.

Wire up the batteries engine starts however I get the engine warning light with error code P0480 "Cooling Fan 1 Control Circuit Malfunction"

I have disconnected/reconnected everything three times hoping it was a bad connection. I have checked fuses and swapped the radiator fan relay with another.

I am not sure what else to check, it has to be a bad connection or something. Is it possible that I have fried something? or I read on some sites that the computer might been re-flashing/resetting as I have disconnected it?

The car starts however it feels like it is idling low. The radiator fan does not appear to be turning when the engine is running. I can turn it freely when the key is not in the ignition.

Any suggestions?

  #2  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
Cal213
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 15
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
Strange. I have the same tray. Not sure how long after I installed mine but I now get camshaft position sensors randomly, it will either be bank 1, 2'or just general intermittent position. Comes and goes. Seems worst when I have high tire pressures.

I'm now wondering if it is the computers ground wire as it shares the same post as the battery tray and not getting a good earth.
