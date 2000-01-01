p0480 code after installing dual battery Hi All,



First time post sorry if its in the wrong area.



I have a 2012 JKU Manual.

I Installed the uneek 4x4 dual battery today, the instructions looked easy enough. I had to remove the current battery tray which included the Windscreen wiper fluid container, PCM and fuse box. You then cut the plastic battery tray section off and replace it with the metal tray from uneek, the plastic section that holds the windscreen wiper fluid container and PCM gets installed back as it was. Reconnect the connectors to the PCM and reconnect the connectors to the bottom of the fuse box fuse box drops in to the new metal holder and drop in the two batteries.



Wire up the batteries engine starts however I get the engine warning light with error code P0480 "Cooling Fan 1 Control Circuit Malfunction"



I have disconnected/reconnected everything three times hoping it was a bad connection. I have checked fuses and swapped the radiator fan relay with another.



I am not sure what else to check, it has to be a bad connection or something. Is it possible that I have fried something? or I read on some sites that the computer might been re-flashing/resetting as I have disconnected it?



The car starts however it feels like it is idling low. The radiator fan does not appear to be turning when the engine is running. I can turn it freely when the key is not in the ignition.



