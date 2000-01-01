Hi all,
I have a 1999 ZJ Grand Cherokee with 265,000 km on it and I'd like to do a transmission service. I'm trying to make sense of what the reccomended fluid for these vehicles as, after some research I understand that just using Dex III as some people do is not good for the life of the box. I can't find any fluids that say they are specifically an ATF +4 though although I can find a few that say they're compatible with a whole heap of manufacturers transmissions from 3 continents which I'm slightly dubious of.
What's everyone's reccomendation for a good ATF that'll go well in the Jeep and help me get the most life out of my vehicle? I understand a transmission is not the sort of thing you want to skimp on, I'm happy to pay a bit more if the benefits will be there for me. Should I seek down a specific +4 ATF fluid, or will I be fine using a good quality generic ATF fluid, in either mineral or semi synthetic? Any fluids that are known to be bad with these boxes?
Also, whatever sort of fluid I settle in, would I be fine to run it in the transfer case as well?
Finally a mate of mine has suggested I may be worse off having the fluid flushed out of the box due to the sort of mileage the vehicle has done, he reckons this will cause more problems than it fixes, but that I should just drop the fluid, change the filter and put new fluid in. Should I be right doing this or would flushing the whole box still be reccomended?
Forgive me for being somewhat paranoid here, my other car is a 6speed ZF Falcon and I've heard all the horror stories from using the wrong sort of fluid, mostly tight cheapskates using DexIII beacause "that's what ATF is" and blowing a $10,000 gearbox and I'm determined not to have this happen to me.
Cheers Alex.