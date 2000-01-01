





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Search this Thread 1 1 Hour Ago It'sBigAl I just registered Join Date: May 2016 Posts: 5 What Jeep do I drive?: ZJ Likes: 0 Thanked 2 Times in 1 Post It'sBigAl's Garage ZJ Transmission fluid recommendations. Hi all,



I have a 1999 ZJ Grand Cherokee with 265,000 km on it and I'd like to do a transmission service. I'm trying to make sense of what the reccomended fluid for these vehicles as, after some research I understand that just using Dex III as some people do is not good for the life of the box. I can't find any fluids that say they are specifically an ATF +4 though although I can find a few that say they're compatible with a whole heap of manufacturers transmissions from 3 continents which I'm slightly dubious of.



What's everyone's reccomendation for a good ATF that'll go well in the Jeep and help me get the most life out of my vehicle? I understand a transmission is not the sort of thing you want to skimp on, I'm happy to pay a bit more if the benefits will be there for me. Should I seek down a specific +4 ATF fluid, or will I be fine using a good quality generic ATF fluid, in either mineral or semi synthetic? Any fluids that are known to be bad with these boxes?



Also, whatever sort of fluid I settle in, would I be fine to run it in the transfer case as well?



Finally a mate of mine has suggested I may be worse off having the fluid flushed out of the box due to the sort of mileage the vehicle has done, he reckons this will cause more problems than it fixes, but that I should just drop the fluid, change the filter and put new fluid in. Should I be right doing this or would flushing the whole box still be reccomended?



Forgive me for being somewhat paranoid here, my other car is a 6speed ZF Falcon and I've heard all the horror stories from using the wrong sort of fluid, mostly tight cheapskates using DexIII beacause "that's what ATF is" and blowing a $10,000 gearbox and I'm determined not to have this happen to me.



Cheers Alex. Hi all,I have a 1999 ZJ Grand Cherokee with 265,000 km on it and I'd like to do a transmission service. I'm trying to make sense of what the reccomended fluid for these vehicles as, after some research I understand that just using Dex III as some people do is not good for the life of the box. I can't find any fluids that say they are specifically an ATF +4 though although I can find a few that say they're compatible with a whole heap of manufacturers transmissions from 3 continents which I'm slightly dubious of.What's everyone's reccomendation for a good ATF that'll go well in the Jeep and help me get the most life out of my vehicle? I understand a transmission is not the sort of thing you want to skimp on, I'm happy to pay a bit more if the benefits will be there for me. Should I seek down a specific +4 ATF fluid, or will I be fine using a good quality generic ATF fluid, in either mineral or semi synthetic? Any fluids that are known to be bad with these boxes?Also, whatever sort of fluid I settle in, would I be fine to run it in the transfer case as well?Finally a mate of mine has suggested I may be worse off having the fluid flushed out of the box due to the sort of mileage the vehicle has done, he reckons this will cause more problems than it fixes, but that I should just drop the fluid, change the filter and put new fluid in. Should I be right doing this or would flushing the whole box still be reccomended?Forgive me for being somewhat paranoid here, my other car is a 6speed ZF Falcon and I've heard all the horror stories from using the wrong sort of fluid, mostly tight cheapskates using DexIII beacause "that's what ATF is" and blowing a $10,000 gearbox and I'm determined not to have this happen to me.Cheers Alex.

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread Show Printable Version Email this Page Search this Thread:



Advanced Search

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:35 AM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

