Trailhawk - Overland differences Hi All,



Firstly a big thankyou to all on this forum. I've been looking at getting a GC for a while and have been reading with interest all the experiences and advice provided by the members on the forum.



I'm hoping to get some advice on the Trailhawk/Overland models.



I've obtained some quotes from the dealer for the Trailhawk and the Overland with the options to make them basically the same. Safety Group and Sunroof on the Trailhawk. Offroad Group on the Overland. From what I can tell, other than those options, there is little difference in the two models other than cosmetic. Is this correct or am I missing anything.



The Trailhawk ended up 5K cheaper at 77,500 with the options (70,800 without). The dealer says that the base price in the system was incorrect and should be 4K higher but will honour the quote given. Not sure if that is just a dealer trick or not. Has anyone priced or purchased a Trailhawk recently that could suggest if that is indeed a cheaper price. I live in a regional town in NSW btw so not sure how this compares to a city dealer.



Any thoughts or advice appreciated.



