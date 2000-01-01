Tyres for Towing I am currently in the market few new tyres especially when towing. Apologies if this has been covered [couldn't find anything] but I am after A/Ts [around 265/60/18s] that are a good fit when towing.



Opinions appreciated. I am currently in the market few new tyres especially when towing. Apologies if this has been covered [couldn't find anything] but I am after A/Ts [around 265/60/18s] that are a good fit when towing.I won't be doing any rock climbing or heading to the Cape [leave that to talented drivers] but we are intending hitting several of the outback roads/tracks [Plenty, Oodnadatta, Birdsville, Dowling] in the next 18 months in our Overland and 3.2t Lotus caravan.Been looking at BFG KO2s and ST/Maxx but concerned about noise and overkill for my needs. I previously had 697's but lasted less than 25000 when towing. Have also looked at Mickey Thompson Deegans and Wildpeaks.Opinions appreciated.