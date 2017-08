Bylong Crek 4x4 park - Jeep Jam Weekend Bylong Creek 4x4 Park are advertising a Jeep Jam weekend on the 11/12/13 August.



Details can be found on their facebook page, but the basics are $15 per person per night, no glass, dogs welcome, bring your Jeep or any other vehicle you have for a fun weekend of driving.



We'll be taking the Adrenalin JK along with a few customers rigs we've built to go test out the tracks.



If you're interested, contact the park on 0417492917 Bylong Creek 4x4 Park are advertising a Jeep Jam weekend on the 11/12/13 August.Details can be found on their facebook page, but the basics are $15 per person per night, no glass, dogs welcome, bring your Jeep or any other vehicle you have for a fun weekend of driving.We'll be taking the Adrenalin JK along with a few customers rigs we've built to go test out the tracks.If you're interested, contact the park on 0417492917