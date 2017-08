Hard Drive Issues Hello all.

My WH radio has a hard drive with some truly appauling music saved to it. I go to the menu and request that the entire music directory be erased and then confirm. It advises that it is done , but all tracks are still there. I know its a minor issue , but am I doing something wrong or is my hard drive faulty.



Thanks Hello all.My WH radio has a hard drive with some truly appauling music saved to it. I go to the menu and request that the entire music directory be erased and then confirm. It advises that it is done , but all tracks are still there. I know its a minor issue , but am I doing something wrong or is my hard drive faulty.Thanks