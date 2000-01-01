 New track conditions app - feedback wanted! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


red1234
Default New track conditions app - feedback wanted!
Hi guys,

We are looking to get feedback on a new app in development that will hopefully make 4wding and exploring the bush easier and safer.

Its purpose is to provide up-to-date track information for popular tracks in oz to allow better route planning and safer navigation. Users can see whether tracks are passable and see recent traffic on each track including number of and type of vehicle.

Additional features include personalised track difficulties based on your vehicle's capability and mods by comparing against others that have gone up the track.

The app works out track conditions and difficulties by analysing GPS route data collected as users navigate tracks. This data is stored offline whilst in the bush and uploaded automatically when users connect to the Internet. In this way the app requires no active input from users, it's all automatic.

The app was inspired by issues I have had with planning trips into unknown areas or tracks, where often there would be limited recent track condition info. It would be difficult to know if my vehicle was capable, if tracks were passable, and what mods or gear I should have to attempt the track.

Keen to get feedback on this project from the 4x4 community so we can add any other functionality prior to release.

You can get more info from www.newtracs.com.

Cheers

Red

