Upper king pin bearing - need to source one Hi all



Any one know of where I can get a king pin bearing kit for a 1984 jeep ch7. Jeep is at fourbys and we can't find the part number or a local source.



Any ideas or suggestions would be great



Going to try Hammond's in the morning but other suggestions would be great



