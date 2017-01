Windscreen wiper bushing Has anyone replaced the bushing that connects the passenger side wiper mechanism?



My plastic bushing has broken, leaving me with 1 wiper operational.



Jeep dont sell the bush.

Where can i get one?



Sent from my SM-G900I using Tapatalk Has anyone replaced the bushing that connects the passenger side wiper mechanism?My plastic bushing has broken, leaving me with 1 wiper operational.Jeep dont sell the bush.Where can i get one?Sent from my SM-G900I using Tapatalk