Question Problems following ignition switch recall
I have a JEEP GC model WH with the 3.0 L MB diesel engine. The recall for the ignition switch replacement has just been completed and I have problems.

Drivers Seat Memory
Previously the drivers seat was set to move forward when the ignition key was turned to on; on turn off the drivers seat moved fully to the rear.
Now the seat remains in the drive position.

Alarm Signal
Previously when the drivers door was opened with the ignition key in the ignition switch, the alarm signal would operate until the key was removed from the ignition switch.
Now the alarm signal operates whenever the drivers door is opened with no key in the ignition switch.

Remote Control Vehicle Lock / Unlock
Previously the vehicle could be locked / unlocked using the key remote.
Now the lock / unlock is erratic, sometimes it will operate at all and the vehicle must be locked / unlocked manually. Both the rear tailgate glass window and the tailgate is the same but the tailgate cannot be locked manually. Both vehicle keys have the same effect.

External Temperature Indicator
The temperature indicated on the gauge is intermittent. For 2 days it remained set on 20 °C. For approximately one half day it indicated temperature apparently correctly. It has now reverted to a fixed reading of 20°C.

Headlights
Previously the alarm buzzer operated if the headlights remain on if the ignition key is removed and the drivers door is opened. This function no longer operates.

All the vehicle menu settings are correct.

Currently the service agent claims the problems are not related to the switch replacement and have referred the matter to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for advice.

Are any members able to help?
Thanks
pejohn

