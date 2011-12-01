Information to a potential buyer Im looking at purchasing a wk/2 GC Overland. I dont know a alot about them other than features and so forth from carsales - hence wanting an overlander.



I can only afford a 2011/12 model as 2013 seems to jump in price alot.



I have read all the horror stories re. jeeps and reliability. But this is only what Ive read.



What are your thoughts on this model - I know been owners I may get biased remarks but they are all welcome.



Im looking at the Diesel or the V8. I understand the diesel with get better economy...but is the v8 more reliable.?

What should I be looking for? What are common faults



