Im looking at purchasing a wk/2 GC Overland. I dont know a alot about them other than features and so forth from carsales - hence wanting an overlander.
I can only afford a 2011/12 model as 2013 seems to jump in price alot.
I have read all the horror stories re. jeeps and reliability. But this is only what Ive read.
What are your thoughts on this model - I know been owners I may get biased remarks but they are all welcome.
Im looking at the Diesel or the V8. I understand the diesel with get better economy...but is the v8 more reliable.?
What should I be looking for? What are common faults
Im wanting to look at 2. 2012 3.0 with 120kms, and a 2011 V8 with 110kms