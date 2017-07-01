The Wrangler JL will Debut in Late November Arrival timing for the new Jeep Wrangler JL has arrived, along with some new details on the upcoming model.



According to Jeep Boss Mike Manley, the JL will debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, which takes place on November 29-30 this year. Manley also told Auto Express plenty about the new JL, and much as we expected, the basic formula for the Wrangler hasn’t changed.



“It’s definitely going to move the game along but you will absolutely know it’s a Wrangler – for sure! If we did anything that departed from the Wrangler formula I don’t think I’d be able to get out of the States,” said Manley.



He stressed that fuel economy, ride comfort, and interior noise have all been improved while keeping the Wrangler’s off-road capability intact. A hybrid electric powertrain is also in the plans for the JL, though it likely won’t arrive until close to 2020.



More details on the hybrid will arrive when the Wrangler debuts, though Manley did say that the Wrangler will not be going full battery electric. The torque from hybrid powertrains should be helpful off-road with the JL, though batteries bring added weight.



Thankfully, weight reduction has also been a big part of the JL development process, so expect to see new materials used on the Jeep, possibly aluminum. The high-strength steel frame isn’t going anywhere though.



At launch, the Wrangler is expected to have three engine options: an updated 3.6-liter V6 that makes around 285 horsepower, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four banger, and a 3.0-liter V6 diesel, though that engine is still awaiting regulatory approval. Production for the U.S. will begin shortly after the JL debuts in November.



Moving forward, a Jeep Wrangler pickup truck will debut in 2018 as a 2019 model, to be followed be a range-topping Grand Wagoneer model in 2020. A new sub-Renegade crossover is also a possibility from the brand.







Share your thoughts below.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com