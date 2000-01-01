Spy Photos Reveal More About Jeep Wrangler Pickup Spy photographers have again caught the Jeep Wrangler pickup testing but this time, we get a better look at the tires Jeep is testing and some of the suspension design.



We are so eager to see this ute uncovered but we have to wait some time yet. Earlier spy photos of the Jeep Wrangler pickup revealed the automaker testing with the same Goodyear Wrangler tires found on the standard JL Wrangler prototypes.



But now, one of the newer prototypes are wearing Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, suggesting the company is still deciding which factory tires to go with. The Goodyear Wrangler tyres have an extremely long history with the model, dating back ot the YJ and TJ models.



Unfortunately, the prototypes are still wearing heavy camouflage, and that may be the case for the coming months as the Wrangler pickup won’t debut until late next year at the earliest.



The latest prototype is sporting four doors like the Wrangler Unlimited, but it’s a possibility Jeep will offer the truck with two doors. We likely won’t know more until more prototypes are spied testing, but the truck should arrive on the market as a 2019 model.



Meanwhile, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will enter production at the end of this year, wearing an all-new frame that takes advantage of weight-saving materials like aluminum.













Share your thoughts below.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com