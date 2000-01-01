 Spy Photos Reveal More About Jeep Wrangler Pickup - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page Spy Photos Reveal More About Jeep Wrangler Pickup


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,575
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 691
Liked 748 Times in 414 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Spy Photos Reveal More About Jeep Wrangler Pickup

<br /> Jeep JL Wrangler spy shotsSpy photographers have again caught the Jeep Wrangler pickup testing but this time, we get a better look at the tires Jeep is testing and some of the suspension design.

We are so eager to see this ute uncovered but we have to wait some time yet. Earlier spy photos of the Jeep Wrangler pickup revealed the automaker testing with the same Goodyear Wrangler tires found on the standard JL Wrangler prototypes.

But now, one of the newer prototypes are wearing Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, suggesting the company is still deciding which factory tires to go with. The Goodyear Wrangler tyres have an extremely long history with the model, dating back ot the YJ and TJ models.

Unfortunately, the prototypes are still wearing heavy camouflage, and that may be the case for the coming months as the Wrangler pickup won’t debut until late next year at the earliest.

The latest prototype is sporting four doors like the Wrangler Unlimited, but it’s a possibility Jeep will offer the truck with two doors. We likely won’t know more until more prototypes are spied testing, but the truck should arrive on the market as a 2019 model.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will enter production at the end of this year, wearing an all-new frame that takes advantage of weight-saving materials like aluminum.






Share your thoughts below.

__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:03 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=