1 Hour Ago
Mollie
Join Date: Aug 2017
Unhappy Blown head gasket
Hi Guys. I'm just new to the forum,obviously, don't know a lot about motors and just looking for advice about my Grand Cherokee 1999 WJ V8 4.7L. I've had the vehicle for around 10 years now with some 270,000 on the clock. It's been very reliable and runs really well. However a while ago I developed a leak in in the head. I was told by my mechanic that this was the case and it's evidenced by the green stuff that leaks from the muffler and out the back. He also indicated to me that it was bad news as far as far as repairs go. I have had several different quotes and they differ by up to around $2/3000. I understand that a lot of it depends on whether it's just the gasket or worst scenario, corrosion. The latter could be the case if it's an alloy head but I'm not sure about that just yet.
The most reasonable quote, about $2,000, I got to repair it involved taking off the head(s) and putting in a gasket kit (?). I was told at the time that the gasket was most likely the problem. Not that uncommon they said.
I've been putting the usual gunk in my radiator and it's still running ok but still loosing fluid. It's a beautiful machine and I know it's just a matter of time running it this way. I can't afford major repairs and was hoping I could get some helpful advice on what to do please?

