Fitting a 24" horn in a jk CRD lol I have always been very disappointed with the horns on the Jeeps. My TJ was piss weak and now my JK CRD is not much better.



So this weekends project is fitting my huge ass air horn i bought in the states.

If you have ever been to the US and heard the fire trucks stutter air horns they are insane.



I bought one..lol



This is what it sounds like

You Tube

First problem where the hell do i put a 24" air horn????

I spent probably 3 hours testing spots where i could mount the horn downward facing because i am a pretty hard core Jeeper. I don't want it to fill up with mud or water (they are not cheap)



I did not realise that this is actually a bloody big job. With the fitting of a suitable air tank, the plumbing and wiring.

Trying to keep it neat and stealthy as well as allowing the full splendor of this horn to be appreciated by right lane hogs..lol



Will put some pics up when it's installed.



Oh and before you shoot me, it will be wired to a separate momentary switch so the normal horn will work as per the rules.

This is just for shits & giggles. lol.



