Have a MY15 limited with the nappa leather and ventilated seats. Just wondering what people are using to clean the leather and protect it. I have 2 kids under 5 and really want to put something on it. I bought some auto glym stuff which I heard was supposed to really good but it says not to use on porous surfaces which with ventilated seats would put me in that category.

