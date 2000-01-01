54,,, now I get my first Jeep Absolute newbie here, Brisbane, have just bought a May 2017 build Trailhawk GC, in Redline.

Have owned plenty of other 4wd, and some softy suv's.

Did enjoy the Landcruiser 100 series T/D, for 14 years, nice, comfy, never missed a beat, had airbags on rear to keep it level, a Taipan 3" exhaust, and aD-Tronic chip, to get the thing to perform (2500 kg's!)



Very new to Jeep, my father had a mid 70's Cherokee Wagon, ( Classic old school today!)and it rode nicely!

We wanted something with a nicer ride, taller sidewall tyres, economy of a diesel, and good low down grunt.

Looked at the $50-60k offering, looked at the $110+ k offerings, and at $78k on road, the gC Trailhawk certainly ticked plenty of boxes!



When it arrived, atthe dealership, We didn't ask for the Panoramic Sunroof,andthe Safety Group options ( another $7-8k cost?) on this one, but, it came fitted.

Gotta say, am impressed, now, lets see how the medium/long term ownership goes.

