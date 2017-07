2.8 CRD 2003 brakes sticking Hi all

Cherokee KJ 2.8 CRD 2003 automatic transmission with the problem of brakes sticking and hard brake pedal

already replaced : new brake master cylinder, brake booster an 4 brake caliper but the problem is not resolved, then blocked wheels arriving to smoke

the cause could be ABS assembly or vacuum pump ?

help I do not know what to do....

thank you



Giacomo Hi allCherokee KJ 2.8 CRD 2003 automatic transmission with the problem of brakes sticking and hard brake pedalalready replaced : new brake master cylinder, brake booster an 4 brake caliper but the problem is not resolved, then blocked wheels arriving to smokethe cause could be ABS assembly or vacuum pump ?help I do not know what to do....thank youGiacomo