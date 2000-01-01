Jeep Cherokee KK 18" original wheels Asking Price: 250 To Suit: Jeep Size: 18" Condition: Good Location: NSW - Parramatta Area Looking to sell all 4 of my original jeep 18" wheels as I have upgraded to bigger wheels. All tyres have roughly about 20 to 40 percent tread as displayed in the pics. The rims do not have buckles or cracks, but has some minor gutter rash around the outside of the rim. One has a bit deeper rash on the outside as displayed in the close up last rim pic but all are still in good working condition they will just need new tyres soon. Price negotiable.

Follow this link to the gumtree ad for more pictures and info -

https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/parr...els/1144904938

Looking to sell all 4 of my original jeep 18" wheels as I have upgraded to bigger wheels. All tyres have roughly about 20 to 40 percent tread as displayed in the pics. The rims do not have buckles or cracks, but has some minor gutter rash around the outside of the rim. One has a bit deeper rash on the outside as displayed in the close up last rim pic but all are still in good working condition they will just need new tyres soon. Price negotiable.Follow this link to the gumtree ad for more pictures and info -