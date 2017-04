However, the article you linked to is referring to an issue with leaking pressure.

The specific component they identify is the (TCC) torque converter clutch.

So yeah the transmission will have to come out anyway, but the Torque Converter is where they identify the root cause.



Biggest on the East Coast are

Cheers Seen plenty of issues over the years with those damn plastic pistons inside transmissions.However, the article you linked to is referring to an issue with leaking pressure.The specific component they identify is the (TCC) torque converter clutch.So yeah the transmission will have to come out anyway, but the Torque Converter is where they identify the root cause.Biggest on the East Coast are ASNU Cheers __________________

Life's Too Short To Drive A Toyota Last edited by ren0vator; 22 Minutes Ago at 11:10 AM . Reason: link