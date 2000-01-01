Looking for info on the 97 Immobilizer. Hi there, long time no post.



I'm looking for some information on the 97 style immobilizer(not the 98+ sentry key).



I have a couple of customers who are having problems with it and are looking to get remotes reprogrammed to the RKE module. I fairly often program the keyless remotes to the receiver boards on an exchange basis, however in the US non of our boards/remotes are the security style that the export vehicles got. We only got the SKIM key system which uses very different components, I am pretty familiar with this system but have never worked on the 97MY export system.



I've been poking through the manual and searching for information, right now I am trying to determine if its possible for me to program these without the vehicle - or what modules I need. I have a DRBIII which is the dealer tool for programming these things.



For the US remotes(and sentry key style) I can connected them to the DRBIII and program them. I can program sentry keys if I have the sentry key receiver, vehicle PIN, key, and ECU.



That said, hopefully you guys can answer some questions and can help provide feedback.



Do the 97 XJs have a PIN that is needed for programming? The 99+ Sentry key system has a unique PIN that can be looked up from the VIN at the dealer with proof of ownership, does the 97 have this as well?



The 97s have a different RKE board than the US board, it appears that the immobilizer receiver is part of this board. It also appears that like the 99+ sentry key the immobilzer only works off of the CCD bus, can anyone confirm that the 97 immobilizer transmit an "OK" signal on the CCD bus to the ECU just like the 99+ system does?



Are there any other components that are part of the system? I know the RKE board is different but the parts fiche also shows a component that I am not sure the purpose of or location exactly. If I can find what this is and trace the wiring that may help me understand if its needed.



This is the part I am referring to:

https://www.bildelsbasen.se/img/a/24...styrenhet_.jpg



PN 56009387AC



Which can be found in the parts fiche, and looks similar to the image above:

http://colorado4wheel.com/manuals/Je...ARTS_FICHE.pdf



For reference I am using the 97xj service manual:

http://colorado4wheel.com/manuals/Jeep/XJ/97XJ.pdf



