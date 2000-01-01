 Looking for info on the 97 Immobilizer. - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Old 1 Hour Ago
zluster
zluster
Join Date: Aug 2005
Default Looking for info on the 97 Immobilizer.
Hi there, long time no post.

I'm looking for some information on the 97 style immobilizer(not the 98+ sentry key).

I have a couple of customers who are having problems with it and are looking to get remotes reprogrammed to the RKE module. I fairly often program the keyless remotes to the receiver boards on an exchange basis, however in the US non of our boards/remotes are the security style that the export vehicles got. We only got the SKIM key system which uses very different components, I am pretty familiar with this system but have never worked on the 97MY export system.

I've been poking through the manual and searching for information, right now I am trying to determine if its possible for me to program these without the vehicle - or what modules I need. I have a DRBIII which is the dealer tool for programming these things.

For the US remotes(and sentry key style) I can connected them to the DRBIII and program them. I can program sentry keys if I have the sentry key receiver, vehicle PIN, key, and ECU.

That said, hopefully you guys can answer some questions and can help provide feedback.

Do the 97 XJs have a PIN that is needed for programming? The 99+ Sentry key system has a unique PIN that can be looked up from the VIN at the dealer with proof of ownership, does the 97 have this as well?

The 97s have a different RKE board than the US board, it appears that the immobilizer receiver is part of this board. It also appears that like the 99+ sentry key the immobilzer only works off of the CCD bus, can anyone confirm that the 97 immobilizer transmit an "OK" signal on the CCD bus to the ECU just like the 99+ system does?

Are there any other components that are part of the system? I know the RKE board is different but the parts fiche also shows a component that I am not sure the purpose of or location exactly. If I can find what this is and trace the wiring that may help me understand if its needed.

This is the part I am referring to:
https://www.bildelsbasen.se/img/a/24...styrenhet_.jpg

PN 56009387AC

Which can be found in the parts fiche, and looks similar to the image above:
http://colorado4wheel.com/manuals/Je...ARTS_FICHE.pdf

For reference I am using the 97xj service manual:
http://colorado4wheel.com/manuals/Jeep/XJ/97XJ.pdf

Thanks in advance all!
www.Colorado4Wheel.com

Old 20 Minutes Ago
nitrobrent
nitrobrent
Join Date: Apr 2011
Ahhh the dreaded 97 .
Hopefully can help you.
All roads on this issue lead no where except this one.
Have a read.
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...=142019&page=2

I've shown where RKE receiver is.
My understanding is that the fob signals the RKE module .Fob is coded to it.
They must be a pair.
RKE module sends a signal to PCM that its good to go , PCM disarms it and turns off security light on the dash.RKE obviously sends a standard signal that any PCM will pick up.
Australian RKE modules are no longer manufacturered.
Old RKE cant be reprogrammed.
So I'm thinking , if someone sent you an RKE module and key fobs , if you put module in a 97 Mule that you have in your drive.
If you connected the DRB111 to it, you should be able to code fob to it.
My feeling is though , if they are having issues with it , its likely to be the RKE module.
Anything else you need to know , just ask.
It doesn't matter how big a problem you have with your Jeep,it's nothing that money can't fix.
