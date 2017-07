Most if not all Jeeps have manual floats controlling a voltage sensitive resistor that receives a voltage and the level of the float varies it and sends it back to your guage. As your getting some variable feedback from the sender an earth fault on the sender or return cable is not likely the cause (you would get nothing possibly blow a fuse). I'd think the problem is with a faulty resister. Probably need to drop the tank pull the float unit and replace it. Have also had someone try and siphon fuel and bend the float rod which has done similar (on a vr commodore in the NT, should have known better). Also required new float/sender unit at about $250. Some cars you can access the tank by lifting the rear carpet not sure about the WK2