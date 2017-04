Wanted some advice please Hey guys my names Alex im new to the forum and new to Jeeps



Im in the market to buy a 2013+ Jeep Grand cherokee Overland

in the Diesel Version



Now ive read alot of US reviews and they quiet poor



Any one here can give me some reviews on our aus stock



Anything to look out for when buying one and what to avoid etc



Kind regards guys



Alex Hey guys my names Alex im new to the forum and new to JeepsIm in the market to buy a 2013+ Jeep Grand cherokee Overlandin the Diesel VersionNow ive read alot of US reviews and they quiet poorAny one here can give me some reviews on our aus stockAnything to look out for when buying one and what to avoid etcKind regards guysAlex