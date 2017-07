Jeep Wrangler will get diesel option for 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles held a meeting with select Jeep dealers this week specifically to discuss the JL-series Wrangler. The folks at JLWranglerForums have managed to source some of the information that was discussed, including powertrain details. The new off-roader will be introduced in November at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, and should be...











Read More...



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles held a meeting with select Jeep dealers this week specifically to discuss the JL-series Wrangler. The folks at JLWranglerForums have managed to source some of the information that was discussed, including powertrain details. The new off-roader will be introduced in November at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, and should be...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com