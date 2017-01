2004 WJ I6 4x4 swap to 2.7 CRD Hey everyone, I recently got into to Jeeps and I chose the WJ! I wanted something to go trail riding and my wife and I to camp. I really want to do a motor swap to a 2.7 CRD. Has anyone done this? If so, what else do you have to switch over as far as wiring harness, transmission, or rear and front end? Thanks. Hey everyone, I recently got into to Jeeps and I chose the WJ! I wanted something to go trail riding and my wife and I to camp. I really want to do a motor swap to a 2.7 CRD. Has anyone done this? If so, what else do you have to switch over as far as wiring harness, transmission, or rear and front end? Thanks.