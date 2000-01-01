OBD II output When I got the GC I plugged in my ScanGuage and discovered that it could not receive any information about distance or speed, which meant that it could not give fuel consumption data and anything else requiring those input streams.



Later I got a scan tool from a magazine subscription and it was the same.



Recently I acquired an HUD which plugs in to the OBD II port. Strangely, it gives me intermittent speed and fuel consumption data.



Has anyone had success with devices reading speed via the OBD II port?



Any ideas as to why the latest device gives me intermittent data??



Cheers

