Jeep to offer 5 year warranty Just read this article, in the SMH, sounds good.



http://www.drive.com.au/motor-news/j...23-gujtdd.html



The five-year warranty is transferrable to the next owner, should the original buyer sell. Roadside assistance will be free for owners as long as they continue to service at official Jeep dealers.



The new deal applies to all 2017 model year Jeeps but in order to keep existing customers happy Jeep will offer the extended warranty, roadside assistance and capped price servicing to owners of 2015 and 2016 model Jeeps for $1950.

