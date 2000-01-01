Quote: Originally Posted by Madrax573 I've seen a load of vids on FB and other social thingies of jeeps in the US going through water and mud, sometimes up over the bonnet, and not many of them actually have snorkels..



Their remote areas is nothing compared to ours. They have support in terms of gas, repairs, parts, cell coverage, uhf,vhf, ham radio, satellitle calls, sat music radios, all within a stone's throw, so to speak. So if something goes wrong, no worries. They have people everywhere..



Even if you don't do water crossings, there's bulldust to think of when crossing the desert. So a snorkle is great to have.



If your tyres and lift are tall enough, you don't really need a snorkle for creek crossings, but it is nice to have. If the creek or river is too deep to cross without a snorkle, then it is too deep anyway. The water can carry you, your family and the Jeep downstream and straight to the first page of Daily Tele...



I have an AEV snorkle on the JK but took the WJ one off as it doesn't need it and looked like a slug on the WJ, IMHO.



I personally avoid deep water and mud coz they're shit. Too many repairs and cleanup afterwards. Both Jeep have stinking black mud coming out of every nook and cranny after years....The winch corroded and so did the rock sliders. Electric sway bar went wonky, ESC light came on..... blah... Blah. Blah....



