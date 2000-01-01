Petrol vs Diesel, Auto or Manual! Why can't I find what I want.. Hey Guys,



I'm sure there are a few different threads about this, I'm just throwing another one out there



For ages now I've been looking into getting a Jeep, just waiting for that right one to come along.. but it never seems to appear.



Always wrong fuel type or automatic..



Basically, I've been looking/wanting a manual diesel Jeep, which I can see they stopped making in 2012 & it seems to be quite a huge price difference in those 2012 models ($25k-50k)



The higher priced ones obviously have more mods completed on them, but they also have the least KM on the engine.



Guess what I'm trying to ask is it really worth all this extra stress of waiting, searching and not having a jeep.. just to try and find a manual diesel with lowish KM?



Should I just bite the bullet and get an auto? Does it have any difference when it comes to off-road?



Unsure why I'm so against getting the petrol, I think its because of the fuel economy on them it feels like I should just get a patrol or something instead.



If the newer model was out already, which is supposed to have the 3L diesel and maybe a manual version, I'd be 100% up for buying that, but doesn't seem like that will be for another year.. and I just don't think I can wait!



