ZJ Key Fob replacement I'd like a spare key remote for my Grand as I only have one which leaves me without a spare key if anything happens. I've had a look around online and haven't been able to find any replacement remotes here in Australia but there's a few I could get from the US. Will these work as I've heard they run on a different frequency to ours?



Failing that is there anywhere here in Australia that I would be able to get a new remote from, short of going to Jeep and trying my luck with them?



The car is a Limited as well, and has the 1 and 2 memory settings attached to the remote, yet the actual remote doesn't have the 1 and 2 markings on it, and when I unlock the car the memory settings adjust themselves all over the place. I suspect it was replaced at some point with a remote off a Laredo and I'd like to be able to fix that if possible.



