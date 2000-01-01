Rear suspension lift My WH sits down at the back and up at the front when I put the caravan on the tow bar (about 250kg ball weight, but haven't checked)

I have just put new OME nitrocharger shocks in the back, but hasn't changed much. Rides well enough on good roads, but is possibly bottoming out on rougher roads. Have had vehicle checked by Pedders, nothing wrong although needs new front ball joints.

