Old Man Emu Shocks x 4 - Perth Asking Price: $100 Condition: As pictured Location: Perth - Local Pickup Shocks for my 07 JKU but will suit others. Actually not a bad shock compared to AEV 5100 Bilsteins i have on now. (OME are slightly softer ride)



Attached Thumbnails