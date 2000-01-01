Narva Headlights #72002 with IPF Fatboy Globes - Free :) Asking Price: Free :) Condition: Excellent Location: Perth - Northern Suburbs Quote from Post when i installed them... Original Post here -



"The brightness is the same since i have carried my IPF Fatboy Globes over to the new lamps so i wont talk about that. What i can say though is the cutoff in these things in bloody brilliant! Much much sharper than the stock hellas. When you are standing outside the Jeep looking at the headlights from the side they look like they are just park lamps the cutoff is that good!



Fitting needed a bit of trimming to the locating tabs to suit my 07 JK with headlight levelling, i don't know if others would all be the same? The set came with park lights installed with a couple of wires running out (which you would need to solder some spade connectors on if you were to use them) and a blank rubber grommet which i put a nice round hole in to suit the stock park light bulb holders."