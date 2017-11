Random stalling Hi guys. Have an issue with mine occasionally stalling when pulling up to lights etc. It sorted lurches forward and either stalls or I put it in neutral to stop it stalling.

I have replaced TPS but issue persists. Maybe it is IAC valve?



Any thoughts and suggestions welcome



