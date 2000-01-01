|
2007 JK Unlimited
Asking Price:
$19,500 ONO
Make:
Jeep
Model:
Wrangler Unlimited Sport
Year:
2007
Condition:
Good
Odometer KM:
130000
Rego State:
Western Australia
Hi All,
I am hoping to sell my 07 Unlimited, she has been my pride and joy for over 4 years now but it is time to get some cash towards a house and an older Jeep.
Please see Gumtree AD: https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/newm...ble/1141345753
I am wanting to replace her with a FSJ Wagoneer/Cherokee as a project let me know if you are interested in some form of trade.
Offers welcomed.
Regards,
Ash.
07 JKU Sport 3.8 Manual, 2.5" Teraflex Coil Lift + Shocks, 17x9 DC2's wearing 35x12 Summit Mud Hogs