Wandering JKUR Have an 07 JKUR. Rubicon Express 3.5 lift and 35" tyres.

No death wobbles or shimmys (I've dealt with them), it just that I often having to make steering corrections for no change in direction or under heavy acceleration between manual gear changes.

I think it may be castor (but I'll listen to any other likely suspects) so I am looking for some info on how to measure and what the measurements should be for castor front and rear.

Have adjustable front and rear upper control arms but dont know how to adjust them...............do you need to remove one end to spin them or do you just turn the nut?

Reply here or even better, call me.

Thanks in advance.

Mick. Newcastle. 0407710608 Have an 07 JKUR. Rubicon Express 3.5 lift and 35" tyres.No death wobbles or shimmys (I've dealt with them), it just that I often having to make steering corrections for no change in direction or under heavy acceleration between manual gear changes.I think it may be castor (but I'll listen to any other likely suspects) so I am looking for some info on how to measure and what the measurements should be for castor front and rear.Have adjustable front and rear upper control arms but dont know how to adjust them...............do you need to remove one end to spin them or do you just turn the nut?Reply here or even better, call me.Thanks in advance.Mick. Newcastle. 0407710608