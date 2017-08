KJ CRD Cherokee - ABS sensor issue Hi, experiencing an issue with the ABS, ESP and Traction diagnostics (2006 Jeep Cherokee KJ). the diagnostics are saying left rear wheel speed sensor fault. replaced the sensor and followed the harness has not cleared the problem. Recently had new tyres fitted, whether that is coincidental? Do not have ABS working nor cruise control. The horn works which may be an indicator of clockspring...... Anyone had similar issue, where to look next? TIA Hi, experiencing an issue with the ABS, ESP and Traction diagnostics (2006 Jeep Cherokee KJ). the diagnostics are saying left rear wheel speed sensor fault. replaced the sensor and followed the harness has not cleared the problem. Recently had new tyres fitted, whether that is coincidental? Do not have ABS working nor cruise control. The horn works which may be an indicator of clockspring...... Anyone had similar issue, where to look next? TIA