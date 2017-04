JK CRD Aftermarket Radiators / Fan Clutch Seems like a lot of CRDs are failing at the moment...it's almost like there's a new failure on the forum/FB page every few days



So has anyone actually managed to fit an aftermarket radiator in the hope of getting the Jeeps to run cooler?



What did you fit? and has it made any difference?



Also if you have fitted the Hayden fan clutch, how much difference did that make? Seems like a lot of CRDs are failing at the moment...it's almost like there's a new failure on the forum/FB page every few daysSo has anyone actually managed to fit an aftermarket radiator in the hope of getting the Jeeps to run cooler?What did you fit? and has it made any difference?Also if you have fitted the Hayden fan clutch, how much difference did that make?