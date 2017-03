Electrical assistance Hi all , I want to be able to control the passenger seat forward and back movement whilst in the drivers seat .Therefore adding an additional slide button somewhere discretely within drivers reach .

Any ideas of who in Brisbane/Gold Coast could do this for me ?

Thanks Hi all , I want to be able to control the passenger seat forward and back movement whilst in the drivers seat .Therefore adding an additional slide button somewhere discretely within drivers reach .Any ideas of who in Brisbane/Gold Coast could do this for me ?Thanks